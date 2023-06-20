The victim of a shooting in the Carolina Forest area died at the scene Monday night, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department.
Police were called around 11 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Glenforest Road in reference to a shooting. The responding officer located the victim's black Chevy Camaro, which had collided with a parked white Nissan SUV, a report states.
Officers located the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of the Chevy Camaro with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was then removed from the car so that officers could perform CPR.
After removing the victim's shirt to perform CPR, officers located another gunshot wound on the victim.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said David Roldan-Dimas, 20, of York County, was shot while sitting in his vehicle around 11 p.m. on Glenforest Road. He died at the scene, authorities said.
The incident is being investigated by HCPD.
