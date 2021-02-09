A 28-year old man died in a fatal crash that occurred near Highway 17 and Eagle Nest Drive Monday morning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Steven Gerardo died from his injuries sustained in the crash, Fowler said.
Master Trooper Brian Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 2007 Cadillac was heading south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and went into a pond near the 3000 block of Fairway Drive.
Lee added that the driver, later identified as Gerardo, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash
According to Fowler, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. The accident was reported almost five hours later. County Fire Rescue responded to the car shortly before 7:15 a.m. Monday. HCFR's dive team helped towing crews remove the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
