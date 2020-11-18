The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim killed in a crash on Highway 701 that happened in the morning of Halloween.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden on Wednesday night identified the victim as 30-year old Shereeca Baker of the Myrtle Beach area.
McSpadden said Baker sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle collision on Highway 701 South of Conway in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.
According to S.C. Highway Patrol, a 1998 Ford Expedition with four people inside was traveling north on 701 before running off the right side of the road and overturning. All of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
The three other individuals were taken to local hospitals, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.
McSpadden says that the releasing of this information was delayed because Baker's next-of-kin was also very seriously injured in the same collision. That person is still recovering.
Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.
