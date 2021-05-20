A 20-year-old Loris man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night, according to a release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Shaquan Cox was identified as the victim in the fatal shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Willard said. Cox was taken to McLeod Loris Hospital where he died from injuries less than an hour later.
Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said that police responded to a shooting incident about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Cannon Road and Cox Road.
Buley said that there is no suspect in custody at this time in connection to the fatal shooting but they do have "some strong leads."
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted Loris police in the investigation.
Buley didn't want to speculate if the fatal shooting in Loris is connected to another shooting that happened just over an hour later outside Loris in the area of Highway 746.
According to Horry County police spokesperson Kelly Moore, Horry County police responded to a shooting incident around 9 pm Wednesday for a shooting incident. Three people were injured in that shooting.
The investigation remains active, Moore said. No further details were available.
