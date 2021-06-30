A 58-year-old Loris man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night on SC Highway 9 Bypass, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Marcus "Mark" Gattis died from his injuries sustained in the collision that also included an Horry County police officer. The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m., according to Trooper First Class Nicholas Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Gattis is originally from Loris but has recently been living in the Tabor City/Whiteville area, McSpadden said.

Pye said that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling south on S.C. 9 when a 1996 GMC pick-up truck was attempting to turn south onto S.C. 9 from Highway 66, Pye said. The vehicles collided. The Ford Explorer was registered to Horry County Government.

The driver of the GMC, later identified as Gattis, died and the driver of the Ford, Justin Jones, was transported to Conway Medical Center, Pye said.

In a Facebook post, Horry County police said that Jones was an on-duty patrol officer at the time of the crash. Police academy records show Jones has been with the department since 2006.