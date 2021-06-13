A 32-year-old Conway man died following a shooting near Bucksport Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Phillip Huggins was identified as the victim in the shooting, Willard said.
According to Horry County police, officers were called around 7 p.m. Friday to the scene of a shooting near Bucksport Road. One person was reported injured.
Willard said that Huggins was transported to Conway Medical Center and died from his injuries just before 8 p.m.
Police continue to investigate.
