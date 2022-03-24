By KATHY ROPP
It might not seem like much, but to the men and women of American Legion Post 111 in Conway, their grill meant fellowship and feeding the hungry.
But, no more! Not this past weekend, but the one before someone hooked up the heavy grill and towed it away.
The grill was only four-years-old, and estimates by Legionnaires to replace it range from $1,800 to $2,500.
“There’s nothing we can do,” Adjutant Dave Goodman said. “We just don’t have the funds at this time to replace it. We don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Goodman said a day or two after the grill was taken he was sitting behind the Legion office. He turned around, looked and said to himself, “You know there’s something missing…The grill’s missing.”
He held off on calling police while he made sure that no one had borrowed it, but he emphasizes that the grill is heavy and has wheels on a trailer.
After checking with his fellow Legionnaires, he has no idea who might have taken it.
“We saw some truck tracks in the grass. Looks like they swung around and backed in and hooked it up,” he said.
The Legion has regularly used the grill to participate in the Stand Down, held near the VA Center in Myrtle Beach, where they grill thousands of hot dogs and hamburgers for homeless veterans. At the same time they offer all types of things that homeless people need.
“It’s just kind of sad that somebody will come out and take something from us veterans,” Goodman said.
The Post also used the grill several times a year to cook a pig or other delicacies for its members and their families, and occasionally a small cookout for the community.
“I feel sad for our members for the loss because of all the cookouts we won’t be able to have any more. We’ll have to tell the people at the Stand Down that we don’t have a grill any more, so yeah, it hurts in a lot of aspects,” Goodman said.
Anyone who has any information about the grill is asked to call Goodman at the Legion office, (843) 365-5669, or Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
