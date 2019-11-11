Those who have served in the United States Armed Forces were honored Monday during a Veterans Day ceremony at St. James High School.
Dr. Allen C. York thanked his fellow veterans for their service. For the retired U.S. Army first sergeant, the federal holiday isn’t solely about paying homage to veterans’ sacrifices and bravery and honoring the freedoms they have fought to protect. It’s also an occasion to learn about the nation’s history.
“The story of our veterans is a story of history,” he said. “And over the past couple of decades, unfortunately our society has significantly devalued history.”
The event’s guest speaker is the recipient of several honors including two Bronze Star Medals, and has been an airborne reconnaissance scout, drill sergeant and Junior ROTC instructor. He also participated in deployments such as the liberation of Kosovo and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Having earned a Ph.D in American history, York is now a professor at Liberty University.
“When a family ceases to concern itself with its past, it tends to drift apart,” he said at Monday’s ceremony. “And when a society stops learning and remembering its history, it becomes divided and unable to compromise and work together.”
Currently, Americans tend to take the rights they enjoy for granted, he said, and often forget those rights weren't all created with the establishment of the U.S. For over two centuries, the country has seen an expansion of equality and political participation for a broader American citizenry.
“And at the center of that process is the service of men and women in our Armed Forces,” York said.
A number of the attendees who filled the SJHS auditorium were veterans themselves, rising from their seats as branches they've served in were acknowledged during a performance of service songs by the school’s wind ensemble.
JROTC cadets and student council members joined to lay different roses near a ceremonial wreath. The flowers symbolized World War I, World II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and the War on Terrorism.
“Taps” was played after a tribute was put on display; the empty boots, gun and helmet were meant to represent fallen military members.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared Nov. 11 the first commemoration of “Armistice Day” to recognize the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany instituted on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month the year prior — commending veterans who served in World War I. In 1938, Nov. 11 was named a legal holiday and legislation passed in 1954 making the date Veterans Day in order to pay respect to American veterans of all wars.
