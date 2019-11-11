Horry County residents will get a chance to share their views about a potential ban on plastic bags. Keep Horry County Beautiful, a county committee that promotes litter reduction, plans to survey residents later this year about the single-use bags and whether the county should ban them. County leaders had expressed an interest in such a policy earlier this year, but later backed away from it. Keep Horry County Beautiful leaders hope that if their survey shows enough people support a bag ban, that data will spur Horry County Council members to action. Do you think Horry County Council should ban single-use plastic bags?

