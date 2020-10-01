Getting permission from the city to extend the Vaught Eye Clinic’s rear parking area to Laurel Street will require a rezoning from residential to professional, a rezoning that some Laurel Street residents don’t want.
Deputy City Administrator/Planning and Development Director Mary Catherine Hyman points out that the city’s recently completed future land use map shows the three Laurel Street parcels needed for the expansion as R-1, which is single-family residential.
City spokesperson June Wood said as of yesterday the city hadn’t received a request for the rezoning or any information pertaining to it.
Getting the rezoning will require matching the current zone for the existing surgery center, which is professional, an advertisement must appear in a newspaper, a public hearing will have to be held, and then the Conway Planning Commission and Conway City Council will have to approve it.
Hyman says it has happened in the past that Conwayites have gotten zoning changes under these conditions.
But, she said, “…normally staff recommends what is shown on the future land use map…”
If the rezoning is approved, staff will have to go over the plans to make sure they meet all the appropriate ordinances, but the first step would be for the use to be approved.
The group has already purchased three lots with existing homes on them facing Laurel Street and backing up to the current parking lot needed for the parking lot extension.
DDC Engineer Mike Wooten met recently with a group of nearby residents that resulted in angst for some of the residents.
Wooten points out that he is not the developer of the property, but says he has drawn the plan based on what they believe the expansion needs will be. He says clinic officials plan to apply to the city to rezone the property. Wooten recently met with a group of nearby residents hoping to dispel rumors, correct wrong ideas and listen to their input before making application to the city.
After the meeting, he planned to make a few tweaks to the plan.
At the meeting, he said, he didn’t get many suggestions. Residents were concerned about the lighting, and didn’t like the proposed ingress and egress on the side streets.
Before he makes any changes, he said, he planned to consult the city and the S.C. Department of Transportation to confirm what residents had to say about speeding and people almost being hit by cars on Fourteenth and Fifteenth avenues.
He said they also complained about the loud noise already made by the garbage truck when it picks up at the eye clinic.
“It was an hour of complaints,” Wooten said.
However, he is not discouraged.
A disgruntled neighbor is not a reason for a city not to rezone a piece of property, according to Wooten.
Although the property in question sits in the middle of a residential area, it can be considered for the professional designation because it abuts the current clinic property that is zoned professional.
Scott and Sherer Royce, who live across Laurel Street from the proposed parking lot extension, said Laurel Street is already a second Main Street because motorists who want a through path, cut over there when Main Street begins to back up.
They report already seeing vehicles traveling as fast as 50 and 60 mph on their road. They also point to the closeness of Conway Middle School, where buses back up twice a day, and Collins Park at the other end that is becoming more popular by the day.
She says the community is proud of Collins Park, and it’s getting as much or more use as it ever has. She and her husband both also point to pedestrians and bicyclists that frequently use Laurel Street.
“It’s just an ill-conceived plan…No other stakeholders are being considered in this, not just Laurel Street, but the whole community. I invite anybody to come sit with me to watch the world go by on Laurel Street and they’ll see what I’m saying,” Mrs. Royce said.
Both Royces said they’d prefer to see cars enter and exit on Main Street.
“This is a residential area,” Mrs. Royce said.
Her husband adds that Conway says it wants to offer the quality of life of a small rivertown.
Now, he said, “It’s what a town should be.”
The couple says having pockets of commercial and pockets of residential co-exist isn’t the way to build the community or preserve its small town feel.
They believe that no one on their street wants the change.
Traffic isn’t their only issue. They also worry about lighting, dumpster noise and, with more paving, flooding
Conway City Councilman Shane Hubbard pointed out that the property isn’t in the historic district, but said he doesn’t know what he would think about it if he were a neighbor.
“I understand that Dr. Vaught needs the parking. I’m very glad that he’s got that surgery center there. Having something like that in Conway is a positive,” Hubbard said.
The councilman says he hasn’t actually seen the plan and doesn’t know exactly how he might vote on it.
Still, he said, he doesn’t think he’d have a problem with its being near him because it’s a parking lot.
“If I lived right there and I had a business that was 9 to 5 and closed on the weekends, I’m not sure I’d have an issue with it,” he said.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said people started calling and emailing her about the plan three weeks ago, but she has no definite information about it, just what she’s been told.
She called Laurel Street a “returning, vibrant neighborhood” and said her concerns have to do with the sanctuary, quiet enjoyment that people have with their homes.
“That’s all you have…I’d be surprised if it ever got a majority vote,” she said.
The mayor said she hopes the plan as described to her is just a rumor or conjecture, but added that people have the right to apply.
“I think a lot of Dr. Vaught,” she said, calling him a fine professional who hired her son over two summers to make glasses.
“I will always regard him in the highest regard,” she said.
Efforts to contact someone at the Vaught Eye Clinic were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.