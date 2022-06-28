Grand Strand attorney Val Guest won the runoff election Tuesday, securing his spot as the Republican nominee for the S.C House 106 seat, according to unofficial results.
Guest defeated opponent Brian Sweeney by nearly 300 votes.
“I'm not gonna take anything for granted,” Guest said Tuesday night. “This world we live in right now, things are kind of crazy. I've been blessed with this victory, and I'll move forward.”
Just over 3,400 people voted in the District 106 race, according to unofficial results, with Guest receiving 1,856 votes and Sweeney receiving 1,561.
Guest will face Democrat Ryan Thompson in November's general election. Thompson had no opposition in the Democratic primary.
"Going forward, I want to make sure I can get on a debate stage with Mr. Guest,” Thompson said. “His whole campaign so far has been making his case for the Grand Strand. So I feel it's only fair that I get to cross examine him on behalf of the voters."
The District 106 seat comprises parts of Surfside Beach, Garden City Beach and the unincorporated community of Burgess.
The seat has been held by Russell Fry since 2015. Fry chose not to seek reelection, opting instead to run for Congress in the 7th Congressional district. He defeated incumbent Tom Rice in the GOP primary election earlier this month.
Born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, Guest is a partner at Murrells Inlet based law firm Ouverson, Guest & Carter, PA, a position he’s held since 2001. He has been a resident of Surfside Beach since 1991.
Guest has said his priorities, if elected, would focus on reinvesting tax dollars into the Grand Strand to improve, maintain and add needed infrastructure as well as increase funds for law enforcement and teachers.
