The U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs in Surfside, Myrtle Beach and Conway in hopes of hiring drivers to delivery mail and packages, according to a release from the department.
The postal service is seeking assistant rural carriers and rural carrier associates, with both positions paying $19.06 per hour.
An assistant rural carrier delivers and collects packages in the rural areas, according to the USPS. Applicants may be required to use their own vehicle.
The applicant may also opt to provide service to their own community on weekends and holidays, or up to seven days each week.
A rural carrier associate delivers and collects packages in rural areas during weekdays, weekends and holidays, according to the USPS.
The applicant may be required to use a personal vehicle. This position may be eligible to receive health benefits and promotion to a career opportunity, according to the USPS. The position is "ideal for candidates who enjoy staying active and working independently outdoors with occasional customer service interactions," according to the postal service.
Here is the schedule for job fair events in the area:
- Wednesday, July 20: The Surfside Post Office, at 420 Business 17 Frontage Rd. N., is hosting a job fair from noon to 5 p.m. in the post office lobby.
- Thursday, July 21: The Myrtle Beach Post Office, at 501 N. Kings Hwy., will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in its lobby.
- Friday, July 22: The Conway Post Office, at 2570 Main St., will have a job fair from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the lobby.
For more information, visit USPS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.