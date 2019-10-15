A 56-year-old Virginia man last Friday died of drowning in a swimming pool in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
The deceased was identified as Michael Miles, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said. His death has been ruled accidental.
The incident occurred at 2301 North Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release from the coroner's office. That’s the address of Boardwalk Beach Resort.
Miles was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center around 1 p.m. last Friday.
