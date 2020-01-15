UPDATE: A teen sentenced for the attack and rape of an elderly woman who escaped from a juvenile detention facility Wednesday is in custody.
The S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) tweeted late Wednesday that police were searching for 16-year-old Nicholas Rios.
He is believed to have left the DJJ's Broad River Road Complex in Columbia that day.
On Thursday, the department tweeted he had been found and apprehended. He was seen on the north side of Columbia Thursday morning before being taken into custody. A tip led to him being found.
Rios was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison after he admitted to attacking a 72-year-old woman at her Surfside Beach area home in July.
He was prosecuted as an adult and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in connection to the rape and attack.
