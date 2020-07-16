One person died and several others were injured when a vehicle crashed into a building near Grand Strand Medical Center Thursday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly before noon at 945 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach, said Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Authorities were still on scene at 2 p.m. Thursday at The Medical Complex at 82nd Parkway.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said one person who was in the building was killed.
The driver of the vehicle and at least three people who had been inside the building were hurt. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.
"We had a tragic loss of life out here today," Vest said. "It's extremely unfortunate. Our thoughts are with the family."
Vest said it is still early in the investigation, and authorities are working to determine what led to the crash.
Community members are asked to avoid the area.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the building's address.
MBFD and HCFR crews are on scene of a vehicle versus building call at 945 82nd Pkwy. Crews are attending to multiple patients and working to secure the building. Please aboid this area for your safety and the safety of our crews! #vehicleaccident #mbfd pic.twitter.com/zlFcEN2LJ2— Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) July 16, 2020
