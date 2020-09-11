The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at a Cook Out restaurant that left one person dead and another person injured.
One person is in police custody, according to the agency’s Twitter account. Authorities said someone fired shots and fled the scene before officers arrived.
The MBPD responded to reports of shots fired at the Cook Out at 1800 N. Kings Highway around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police found two people with injuries; they were taken to the hospital. The department later said one of them died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The other person is still receiving treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
