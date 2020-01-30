More than three years after Hurricane Matthew clobbered two Grand Strand fishing piers, one of the landmarks is currently being revitalized while the other awaits reconstruction.
The opening of the new Springmaid Pier is tentatively planned for Memorial Day weekend, Mike Frits, general manager of DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, said.
“We’re excited to get it back up and operating,” he said.
The resort is also planning to reopen Southern Tide Bar & Grille and the gift and tackle shop at the entrance of the pier at the same time, though Frits stressed the opening date is not firm. Officials are still considering what to do for the grand opening.
Touted as one of the longest piers on the East Coast, the pier located off of South Ocean Boulevard was built in 1953 as part of the original Springmaid Resort.
Frits said since it was damaged in 2016, he’s routinely received inquiries asking when the new pier will open, noting it’s a prime fishing spot.
Most of the new pier will be narrower, Frits said.
Someone who walks the length of the new pier will notice it has the same width — roughly 36 feet — for a certain distance before tapering to about 24 feet.
Also, one who strolls the pier will observe it has an incline, which Frits said is a protective measure.
The new fishing pier will keep the same length of approximately 1,000 feet.
Additionally, the pier will feature amenities such as benches, fish cleaning and washing stations and restrooms. The new pier has steel pilings instead of wooden ones in order to make it sturdier.
Wando-based Cape Romain Contractors was selected to complete the project, and workers have used a temporary trestle as they construct the new pier.
The project is estimated to cost at least $5 million.
Further south, the Surfside Beach fishing pier has yet to be rebuilt, though locals and tourists could see demolition and subsequent construction begin in the coming months.
Renderings of the new pier and a message from Mayor Bob Hellyer that includes a tentative schedule were recently shared on the town’s website. The schedule calls for a contract to be awarded on April 30 with demolition starting on May 15, but Hellyer emphasized the schedule also is not firm. Officials estimate the project to take at least 18 months to complete.
The new, concrete pier will be about 10 feet higher in order to protect against storm surge, meaning the current two structures on the pier, the ice cream and bait and tackle shop and diner must be torn down.
The ice cream and bait and tackle shop have permanently closed. The town and Atlantic Restaurant Group have negotiated the terms to either suspend or amend the current lease for the restaurant on the pier, Surf Diner. The eatery opened in July of 2012 after the council awarded a lease to Shawn Roth and Bill Howard, a current Horry County councilman who represents parts of Carolina Forest and the Myrtle Beach area.
After a lengthy executive session Tuesday night, the Surfside Beach Town Council voted to appoint Hellyer and council members David Pellegrino and Michael Drake to approach Atlantic Restaurant Group with an amended and restated lease agreement proposal.
Hellyer said Tuesday town leaders are also working to determine the total cost of the project. Prior projections estimated the work on the pier to cost more than $9 million, with another $1-2 million needed for the work on the buildings.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to grant the town nearly $10 million for the rebuild. And, the town council last year voted to allocate $75,000 from both the hospitality and accommodations tax funds through 2021 to go toward the project.
The FEMA grant money, officials have said, cannot be used toward reconstructing the current two buildings on the pier that have housed the eatery and ice cream and bait and tackle shop. The new pier will have three buildings.
