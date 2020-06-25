UPDATE: The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a suspect authorities had sought following an armed robbery at a city store Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the Coral Sands Mini Mart at 302 N. Ocean Blvd. just after 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from the agency.
The store's owner told detectives an armed suspect came into the store, demanded money and fired two shots before fleeing. Store cameras showed that person wearing a red shirt.
Police released photos of the individual Thursday afternoon and asked anyone with information to contact authorities. The MBPD later released a statement saying that person is a juvenile and is in custody pending charges.
Additionally, police are investigating two other armed robberies that also happened Wednesday night on the beach in the 600 block and 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
Investigators are working to determine if the cases are connected. The release said the other two incidents also occurred "in the 11 pm hour."
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and can reference report numbers 20-010280 and 20-010281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.