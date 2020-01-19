A swimmer reported missing off the coast of Myrtle Beach was found safe, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the city's police and fire departments had searched the shoreline in the area of 68th Avenue North.
Personnel were called just before 1:45 p.m.
