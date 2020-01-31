A missing 2-year-old girl last seen near Plantation Road in Socastee was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department Twitter account.
Police had been searching for Adeline Maltese, according to a news release.
Community members with information about her location were asked to contact local authorities.
