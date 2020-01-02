UPDATE: Horry County police arrested a man in connection with two home invasions that happened Saturday in the Conway area and another 21-year-old man accused of committing the crimes is no longer a suspect.
In a news release, Horry County Police Department officials said the agency was searching for Quashean Malique Phillips of Conway and that he was wanted on various charges. But the department later announced that additional information received during authorities' investigation revealed he is not associated with the case.
The man police arrested, 27-year-old Davonte Shepard of Conway, faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of assault and battery and two counts of pointing and presenting firearms, in addition to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
An investigation revealed that around 6:30 a.m. Saturday there was forced their way into a home on Franks Lane, officials said.
Shepard and another suspect allegedly engaged in a struggle with the homeowner, who was shot in the leg by one of the suspects. The homeowner stabbed one of the suspects with a pocket knife.
Authorities believe the two suspects broke into a neighboring home, where two other victims were assaulted before fleeing the scene.
Shortly after the assaults were reported, police received a report of a person with a stab wound at a local hospital. That person was identified as Shepard.
Officials said all individuals wanted in relation to the investigation have been identified and located and that information on the second suspect is not yet available.
