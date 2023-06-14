The field for a vacant seat on the Conway City Council was whittled down from five to two in Tuesday’s voting.
The race between Autry Benton and Kendall Brown is headed for a runoff June 27 because neither candidate was able to draw more than 50% of the vote, which would have required 649 votes.
Brown lead the ticket with 428 votes, followed by Benton with 401, according to the final certified vote.
Tyler Thomas finished third with 260 votes, April O’Leary was next with 141 and Bill Wiegand tallied 61.
The votes began coming in quickly Tuesday night, but calculations came to a halt at about 8:30 p.m. Although election officials said the votes were all in, the totals weren’t calculated until about 9:30 p.m. The three remaining large precincts were Racepath 1 and 2 and North Conway 2.
On Wednesday morning, members of the city’s election commission said the pause was caused by a computer scanning problem.
The only candidates and supporters waiting at the city hall for the final total were candidate Autry Benton, his wife, two of his four children and two of his children’s friends.
“I would like to thank every citizen of Conway who voted today and did their civic duty and I would especially like to thank the voters that voted for Autry Benton,” Benton said. “I would like to acknowledge Tyler Thomas, April O’Leary and Bill Wiegand for running a classy and clean campaign. Obviously these three individuals care deeply about Conway to have spent the time and effort to run for this office.
“Lastly, I’m asking every voter in Conway for their vote in the upcoming city election for the Conway City Council so I can make Conway first with every decision I make.”
There were 1,297 votes cast in the race for the seat left vacant by Alex Hyman, who resigned to take a seat as a circuit court judge. A win in this city council election will be good for only six months on council before the winner will have to run again if he wants to continue to serve on council.
Benton’s best support came from the Maple and East Conway precincts. Benton received 47 votes in Maple with Tyler Thomas finishing second with 27. Brown received only 3 votes there.
In East Conway, Benton took 71 votes to Brown ‘s 10. Again Thomas finished second with 48 votes. O’Leary had 48 and Wiegand had 6.
Brown said earlier in the day that he was counting on early voters to give him good support, and they came through for him. Among early voters, Brown received 107 votes to Benton’s 39. Brown also scored big in Racepath 1 and 2 where he got 60 of the 92 votes cast. Benton got 21.
In Racepath 2, he drew 93 of the 107 votes cast. Benton received 11.
Tyler Thomas finished first in West Conway with 29 votes. Brown followed with 26 and Benton drew 21. Thomas also finished first in North Conway 2 with 90 votes. Benton finished second with 53 and Brown got 15.
After the certification, Brown said, “I’m happy for the support I’ve received so far, but there’s a lot of work to do in the next weeks, but I’m hitting the ground running.”
He said he began his campaign for the June 27 vote during the pause in the vote count Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.