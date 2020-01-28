A person barricaded in a Conway home Tuesday afternoon was removed from the residence.
The Conway Police Department tweeted shortly before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that officers were on scene. Just over an hour later, a tweet said the person had been removed from the home.
Authorities had asked community members to avoid Sessions Street between 16th and 17th avenues.
No injuries were reported.
