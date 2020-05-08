An 84-year-old woman is dead following a shooting Friday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
The woman's name has not been released.
A tweet from the Horry County Police Department said one person suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting on Edisto Court officers responded to around 2:30 p.m.
Police have a suspect in custody, and there is no threat to the community, the HCPD said.
Bellamy said Friday evening the victim died from her injuries.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.