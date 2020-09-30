A 3-year-old girl died following a shooting at a Conway home Monday night.
Bailey Simmon died from her injuries Wednesday afternoon, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release. An autopsy will be performed this week.
Bailey’s mother, 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham of Conway, was killed in the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Bailey was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Willard later confirmed she died.
The shooting happened at a home in the 1600 block of Suggs Street. Officers were called to the home around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to city officials.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the case. Police have released no details about what led to the shooting, and they have not named a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
