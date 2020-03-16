UPDATED 3-17-2020: Here is a list of restaurants and businesses offering pickup and/or delivery options.
Conway:
Encore,--225 Kingston St, Conway, Call (843) 488-4086 and place a pick-up order, delivery possibly available.
Good Day Sunshine,--1011 Third Ave, Conway. Free local shipping when you order online at shop.gooddaysunshinestore.com, use code LOVEMYLOCALS, or order online and pick up in store by using code PICKUP. Orders will also be taken over the phone by text or call (843) 405-0797.
Rivertown Boutique,-- 2701 Church St, Conway. Curbside pickup and free shipping through Facebook or Instagram
Rivertown Roasters,--337 Main St, Conway. Regular food and drink menu for carryout only. (843) 438-8049
Trestle Café, -- 308 Main St, Conway. Menu available for drive-through pickup at the Trestle side door in Norman Alley between 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call-in orders to (843) 248-9896. Pre-payment is required when ordering by phone.
Conway Glass -- 78 12th Ave. Conway. 843-248-3558. www.conwayglass.com We accept orders by by phone 10 am - 3 pm Tuesday - Saturday. Orders are accepted online 24/7. We will call you when your order is complete. The 708 12th Ave building is temporarily closed for the well being of our customers, students and visitors.
The Daisy Fair Flowers is open and delivering 1400 4th Ave. Conway. www.thedaisyfairflowers.com free delivery on website orders purchased online 843-248-7222
Bonfire- 110 Main Street, Conway. Curbside pick-up and carry-out. 843 488 4227
Crooked Oak Tavern-328 Laurel Street, Conway. Curbside pick-up & carry-out 843 488 0007
Groucho’s Deli- 219 Laurel Street, Conway. Curbside pick-up available. grouchos.com or 843 488 2911
Kosta Bowls- 412 Main Street, Conway. Curbside and take-out. 843 488 2651
Mountain Man Honey- 405 Main Street, Conway. Order at mountainmanhoney.com. Send message via FB or call 843 360 9129
Nye's Pharmacy- 1600 Tenth Ave, Conway. Currently fully stocked w/ medication and hygiene supplies 843 248 5015
Rivertown Bistro- 1111 Third Ave, Conway. Curbside pick-up available. 843 248 3733
Shine Café-707 Main Street, Conway. Curbside pick-up or take-out during regular business hours. Carry-out fee waived. 843 488 9990
Trestle Café- 308 Main Street, Conway. Drive-thru pick-up at side door in Norman Alley 11:30-2:00 M-F. 843 248 9896. Pre-payment is required.
Murrells Inlet:
The Wicked Tuna, -- 4123 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet. 843-651-9987. www.thewickedtuna.com. Please visit the website for all take out orders. We do not do delivery
Franco's, -- 3120 South Hwy 17 Murrells Inlet. 843-299-1966. Francosnypizza.com Full menu including pizza,entrees,pasta,wings,and sandwiches. Delivery and drive up takeout window are available
Fox's Pizza Den, -- 4326 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. (843)357-3697. foxspizza.arrowpos.com/murrellsinlet. Monday - Saturday 11am-10pm, Sundays 3PM-9pm . Pizzeria- Pizza, strombolis, wings, salads, hoagies, dessertsCarryout, Pickup, & Delivery. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Beach.
North Myrtle Beach:
Ledo Pizza--220 Highway 17 North North Myrtle Beach. 843-273-0840. ledopizza.com. You may have heard that Ledo Pizza "Never Cuts Corners," and that has been true for over 60 years. Its famous, square pizza gives Ledo Pizza customers more pizza than the traditional round pizza.
Myrtle Beach:
The Original Mr.Fish Restaurant, Sushi Bar & Market Restaurant, -- 6401 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3474 www.mrfish.com
Market, -- 6307 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, 843-492-0374 www.mrfish.com Seafood Market Menu for Order We offer a wide variety of sushi, shrimp and grits, fried, grilled or blackened seafood, salads, desserts, non seafood items, etc. The seafood market has a unique variety of sandwiches, platters, combos, in house smoked pulled pork, award winning tuna chili, etc.
Fortune Asian Bistro, -- 7937 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-5889 www.fortuneasianbistro.com Sushi , hibachi and Chinese food
That’s a Wrap, -- 3533 Fountain Ln., Myrtle Beach, 843-839-1178. Thatsawrapmb.com. Hours Monday thru Friday 10-3. Delivery/takeout/curbside service. Orders may be called in to restaurant or ordered online. If ordering online for curbside customers should chose pickup and put curbside in notes. Police/fire/medical professionals will receive any menu item for $5.00 plus tax.
Big Mike's Soul Food, -- 504 16th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, 843-712-2048. Bigmikessoulfood.net. We Will be serving our Big Mike's Special ( 1 Type of Meat and 3 Sides). Fried Chicken, Pork Chops, Fish, Rib and ext.
Ducati’s Pizzeria and trattoria, Grand Dunes--960 Cipriana Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. (843) 839-5373. We are Pizza and Italian restaurant. Delivery and Pick up/curbside delivery. Open for business. Also Soups and Salads, Sandwiches, Baskets, Appetizers and Desserts.
Coccadotts Cake Shop, 106 Sayebrook Parkway Myrtle Beach. 843-294-2253. www.coccadotts.comcupcakes, cakes & pastries available for take out or curbside pickup. Delivery available through DoorDash.
Famous Toastery -- 2005 Oakheart Rd, carolina Forest, 843-798-7440. www.famoustoastery.com .Takeout, curbside pickup, delivery. We're open am to 2PM.
CHESTNUT HILL RESTAURANT AND BAR, INC. -- 9922 HWY 17 N. Myrtle Beach, 843-449-3984 WWW.CHESTNUTHILLDINING.COM Offering curbside dining and delivery within a 5-mile radius free of charge. 4-8 pm and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Hard Rock Cafe -- 1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach. 843-946-007. www.hardrock.com. Takeout available.
Fuddruckers-- 21st Ave, 2101 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 843.946.6887
Fuddruckers -- Briarcliffe, 10435 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach. 843.272.8637 https://order.fuddruckers.com/. Fuddruckers is currently open, operating under normal business hours. Online ordering is available for pickup!
King’s Gift Baskets -- 4011 B Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC. 843-283-5594. www.KingsGiftBaskets.com We have care Packages
Mozzarella's - 1600 Farrow Pkway, Myrtle Beach. We are open for free delivery and curbside pickup. Monday-Saturday 11-9. Sunday 12-7.
This feature is a free service provided by MyHorryNews.com
Restaurants and business wishing to participate should since the following information to: info@myhorrynews.com
Name of establishment / address / phone number / website / brief description
MyHorryNews is the umbrella website for the Horry Independent, the Myrtle Beach Herald, the Carolina Forest Chronicle, the North Strand News, the Loris Scene, the News & Shopper and VISIT! The newspaper for visitors. It is locally owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.