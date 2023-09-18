It’s not the kind of occupation where on-the-job-training is the best idea. And it’s not the kind of job where you can just leave town to go practice.
For those reasons, and more, the Conway Fire Department has installed a new training facility in the city limits for the department’s 45 firefighters.
Don’t think dead weights, pull-up bars, jump ropes; think burn pits, scorching heat, dense smoke. Firemen fill the burn pit, set it ablaze and smoke billows through the facility. The temperature can reach 1,000 degrees.
The goal, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Perzan, is to simulate realistic conditions and better enable firefighters to save your life, and their own, in a fire. They practice entries, search for survivors, advance hose lines.
“It’s a great simulator — live fire training, high heat, low visibility,” Perzan explained.
All that’s missing are the caustic household chemicals, the toxic fumes from synthetic materials, and hidden hazards like propane tanks or gasoline cans. Only hay and untreated wood pellets are burned for safety’s sake.
The facility is not a playground for firefighters. Perzan said practice is essential for firefighters to work effectively as a team, and optimize their performance under pressure.
“It’s a matter of fine-tuning. Repetition allows you to develop a proficiency,” Perzan said, noting training sessions — not all involving live burns — are conducted monthly.
The training facility, composed of rectangular shipping containers, is made of fireproof, layered steel, enabling it to be used over and over again. The 3,000-square-feet of containers can be configured to represent multi-family dwellings as well as single-family homes.
They’ve already cut the ribbon, but they’re waiting for the weather to moderate, and for the finishing touches to be installed in the facility, before setting it on fire. The first live fire training sessions will be held in October or November, Perzan said.
Until now, Conway firefighters have had to train at facilities elsewhere in the county. That meant travel time, overtime, and wear and tear on fire trucks. Firefighters had to undergo training on days off, because you can’t protect Conway without being in Conway.
While it cost $175,000 to buy and build — site prep work was done in-house by city employees — Perzan said the facility will eventually “pay for itself [in savings] in the sense of overtime, travel, gas, equipment, etc.”
The training facility can finally be scratched off the fire department’s wish list. “It’s been listed on the city master plans for over 20 years now,” said June Wood, Conway’s public information officer.
The training facility is on the public works department property at 2940 Jerry Barnhill Blvd., in an area where the smoke won’t impact residents. Firemen will be able to train while on duty, and can respond to emergencies from there if necessary.
