Horry County Schools and United Way of Horry County (UWHC) are partnering up and putting on a free summer learning program hosted by Loris Elementary School, according to a release from UWHC Thursday.

The program, called Camp United, is for rising first and second grade students at Loris Elementary who are not meeting their math and reading goals. About 60 LES students will be attending the camp starting June 23, the release said. The camp is set to last for four weeks.

Those students attending Camp United were referred base on their scores from Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Learning Skills (DIBELS) and Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing, as well as the recommendations of guidance counselors and teachers. Teachers at Camp United will help these students improve their literacy and math scores while also helping to promote social and emotional learning components, the release said.

Students will attend the program 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Free transportation is being provided for students, along with free breakfast, lunch and school supplies. These no-cost benefits for students comes from Camp United being funded by UWHC with the support of grants from Tidelands Health and the Waccamaw Community Foundation, the release said.

According to the release, research showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, students experienced considerable drops in reading and math. With education being a primary focus for UWHC, the nonprofit hopes to help prevent the so-called "summer slide," where students sometimes lose some of the achievement gains they had made during the school year. UWHC created Camp United in an effort to help students reach their full potential.

The release said UWHC hopes to expand Camp United to other schools next summer.