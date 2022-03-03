Helplessness weighs on Anastasiia Sliusarenko.
“It’s like if you’re, you’re a little child and somebody is killing your mother in front of you," she said. "This is the same feeling."
Standing by the mermaid statue beneath the blue and yellow glow from the SkyWheel on Wednesday night, she cried in the arms of fellow Ukrainians who had gathered for a peace vigil in Plyler Park.
About 75 people, some with signs and flags, wandered into the park to pray, sing, be around each other, share news and simply hug each other.
Another vigil is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach.
Vitaliy Miroff was one in the crowd at Plyler Park on Wednesday. He had a Ukrainian flag on a white pole slung over his shoulder as he silently walked around the edge of the park. He stopped when the Ukrainian national anthem swelled in the air.
Miroff, 43, is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, which has been the focal point in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. While watching footage of the air strikes and aftermath on news outlets, Miroff was struck.
“I can see my house,” he said of feeling homesick. “I wish I was there, really.”
Stan Petrovsky is also from Kyiv. His parents are still there, hunkering down in a bomb shelter. Petrovsky said he hasn’t rested since the invasion began on Feb. 24, and is on the phone with his parents often.
“My heart, it just screams kind of like every second,” Petrovsky said. “I cannot do anything else except for trying to help them somehow.”
Petrovsky said it was hard to find words when he saw footage of the attacks.
“I don’t think the right word even exists to explain that to be honest with you,” he said. “It was just horrible. Horrible. Horrible.”
Echoing Petrovsky’s sentiments, Sliusarenko emotions have ranged from scared to angry to proud as the situation unfolds.
She is from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s former capital.
“I’ve never felt anything like this before,” Sliusarenko said. “And I would never wish anybody in the world to feel this.”
While countries are severing ties with Russia – imposing sanctions and freezing bank accounts – Sliusarenko is worried about the cost of human life.
“I don’t know if my family will wake up tomorrow,” Sliusarenko said. “My friends are calling me, my cousins are calling me, saying bye to me because they are so scared in bunkers.”
Sliusarenko described herself as a strong person but she’s ready to beg for help.
“This is not just my war and my family’s war. This is not just Ukrainian’s war. Putin is testing everybody and every country,” she said. “Like America, great country. I’ve never seen an army this strong and I’m proud of it, but he’s testing it and just how much longer are we going to let this psycho rule the world?”
While his immediate family is in the United States, Miroff said he’s in touch with his remaining family and friends still in Ukraine.
“They’re not going to give up, no matter what you hear,” Miroff said.
Wednesday's demonstration was the third to be held by local Ukrainians as some local Russians stand with them.
“Not all of them, but a big part of them, understand that this is wrong and that Putin is lying to them,” she said. “Some don’t understand but lots of them do and they’re supporting with everything they can.”
Miroff said information is key because his own family in Russia, like most others in Russian, are not getting a complete picture of why Russian troops are invading Ukraine because information and speech are limited and murky.
“We have relatives that live in Russia. They don’t believe us, what is going on,” he said of Russian laws limiting what can be discussed much less disseminated in the media and social networks.
Through the uncertainty and unrest, there has been an upside with Ukrainians who have transplanted to the Grand Strand finding one another.
Sliusarenko said some have gotten so close the past few weeks they are calling each other in the middle of the night to check on their families.
“I’m just proud of my people because we are so united,” she said.
Petrovsky said they have created numerous fundraisers in the last few weeks and there are area businesses allowing cash donations to be left. The donations are to be used to purchase supplies to send to Ukraine.
Some of the area businesses allowing cash donations for Ukraine are Gigi’s Pizza, Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, Pulaski Deli, Chao, Drift, Villa Tucsans and Eggs Up Grill.
“It gives me goosebumps and making me feel safer,” Sliusarenko said of the local support. “I feel extremely blessed to have such a wonderful community. I feel like I’m lucky and I’m grateful from my heart. I’m grateful for all Ukrainians for all the local business support.”
Sliusarenko said she has been sending videos of the SkyWheel lit up in Ukraine colors to her family and friends in her native country.
“It’s absolutely incredible blessing to have community like this,” Sliusarenko said.
Donations can be made at https://www.GiveSendGo.com/TraumaKits.
