Helplessness weighs on Anastasiia Sliusarenko.

“It’s like if you’re, you’re a little child and somebody is killing your mother in front of you," she said. "This is the same feeling."

Standing by the mermaid statue beneath the blue and yellow glow from the SkyWheel on Wednesday night, she cried in the arms of fellow Ukrainians who had gathered for a peace vigil in Plyler Park.

About 75 people, some with signs and flags, wandered into the park to pray, sing, be around each other, share news and simply hug each other.

Another vigil is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach.

Vitaliy Miroff was one in the crowd at Plyler Park on Wednesday. He had a Ukrainian flag on a white pole slung over his shoulder as he silently walked around the edge of the park. He stopped when the Ukrainian national anthem swelled in the air.

Miroff, 43, is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, which has been the focal point in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. While watching footage of the air strikes and aftermath on news outlets, Miroff was struck.

“I can see my house,” he said of feeling homesick. “I wish I was there, really.”

Stan Petrovsky is also from Kyiv. His parents are still there, hunkering down in a bomb shelter. Petrovsky said he hasn’t rested since the invasion began on Feb. 24, and is on the phone with his parents often.

“My heart, it just screams kind of like every second,” Petrovsky said. “I cannot do anything else except for trying to help them somehow.”

Petrovsky said it was hard to find words when he saw footage of the attacks.

“I don’t think the right word even exists to explain that to be honest with you,” he said. “It was just horrible. Horrible. Horrible.”

Echoing Petrovsky’s sentiments, Sliusarenko emotions have ranged from scared to angry to proud as the situation unfolds.

She is from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s former capital.