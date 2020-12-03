Two people connected to a Conway shooting that took place on Sept. 22 have been arrested, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online booking records.
Anquon Smoot, 22 of Florence, and Jahnyshia Dozier, 21 of Conway, were arrested Thursday afternoon by Conway police.
Smoot faces five attempted murder charges. Dozier is charged with accessory to a felony before the fact.
Reginald Evans, Jr. is still wanted in connection to the shooting that took place at the 1100 block of Boundary Street that left two people injured.
Perry Taylor, 22 of Conway, was also arrested in connection to this case back on Nov. 24 by S.C. Highway Patrol. Taylor faces five attempted murder charges.
According to police, Taylor is one of three people accused of firing into a vehicle and apartment. Police said two people in the apartment were shot, but did not die.
No bail was set during Taylor's bond hearing on Nov. 25, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.