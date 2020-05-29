On Wednesday, the Conway Chamber of Commerce virtually announced the winners of their two Salute to Education scholarships – first place $1,000 winner Jacob Black from Loris High, and $500 runner-up Jordan Grace Elliott from Green Sea Floyds High.
Harley Shelley with the Conway Chamber did a live video on Wednesday announcing the winners, but first place winner Black didn’t manage to see the live video before he headed over for what he thought was a routine photo for the honorees.
Black said Shelley had to tell him right then that he was the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship.
“Walking away with a check in my hand was pretty cool,” Black said.
He plans to go to Clemson University and major in bioengineering in the Fall.
Black was recognized as the Loris Chamber of Commerce 2019 Most Outstanding Youth, and LHS’ Most Outstanding Senior. He is a junior marshal, and was named to All State All Academic during his junior year of baseball, and named to All Region his junior year.
He is involved in the National Honor Society, Junior and Senior Beta Club, Spanish National Honor Society, is a Teacher Cadet, and is and Team Captain for both the baseball and football teams.
His most inspirational teacher was Danny McPherson.
“For three years he was my English teacher,” Black said.
During his junior year, Black lost his grandparents unexpectedly and said that McPherson was there for him during that tough time.
“He was just there for me. I bottled up a lot of emotions after that and I started writing poetry and that was my way to cope. He was one of the first adults I showed, and we would talk after school.”
Black said that he was sad that McPherson retired before being able to have him again his senior year, but said McPherson was like a father figure to him.
Even though the luncheon didn’t get to happen as planned, Black said he enjoyed being able to honor him any way he could.
Grace Elliott said she was surprised she was the runner-up.
“It definitely shocked me but I was excited. Any scholarship is going to help me a lot in college,” Elliott said.
Elliott is in the National Honor Society, All A Honor Roll, is a Junior Marshal, a member of the Beta Club, Math Club and Academic Team, and named to Palmetto Girls State.
Her extracurricular activities include varsity volleyball and softball, serving as the yearbook editor and on student council for two years as secretary and one year as the vice-president. She also volunteers with Mullins First Baptist Church in their soup kitchen and is an Operation Christmas Child and
She plans to head to Francis Marion in the fall to pursue a career in nursing.
Her inspirational teacher was Amy Gore, and Elliott said that Gore is one teacher she will never forget.
“I had her as my ninth grade English teacher and was able to have her again this year for my teacher cadet course,” Elliott said. “You can tell she cares a lot about her students and wants us to succeed. She’s such a big encourager, she’s just awesome.
Due to COVID-19, the Chamber’s Educational Programs Committee made the tough decision to cancel its annual Salute to Education luncheon, honoring the area’s top seniors.
“We’re very, very sad we could not hold the Salute to Education in person,” said Becky Hubbard, the vice president for education programs, and chair of the Educational Programs Committee.
Usually each student is interviewed to determine who will win a scholarship from the Chamber, but this year, Hubbard said the students were asked to submit videos.
Hubbard said that since they had extra money from not putting on the banquet, they used that money to create a second scholarship.
“That’s something we wanted to do for a long time, but we had not had the funds to do that. I hope in the future we can pick up some additional sponsors who might help us to continue,” Hubbard said.
Instead of the usual luncheon with a guest speaker, where each student got a chance to speak and honor their choice for their most inspirational teacher, the Chamber set up a virtual salute on its website at www.conwaychamber.com and is featuring two seniors a day on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/conwaychamber/.
Hubbard said the Chamber is grateful for all its sponsors did to help this year.
“I want to thank and celebrate our sponsors,” she said. “Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”
Sponsors this year are Carolina Trust Credit Union, Coastal Carolina National Bank, Coastal Carolina University, Conway Air Conditioning, Conway Medical Center, Horry Electric Cooperative, Myrtle Beach International Airport, Santee Cooper, The Conway National Bank, The Ranking Company, Bradham Insurance, Carolina Cool, Inc, Carolina Forest High School, Conway Manor LLC, Elliott Realty, Inc., Horry County School District, Peoples Underwriters, Inc., Sansbury Butler Properties LLC, State Farm – Jackie L. Stokes and The Medicine Mart.
