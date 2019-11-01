Two people died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon in the Aynor area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Forge and Louisville roads.
A 2008 Chevrolet HHR that was traveling on Louisville Road disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a 2013 GMC Yukon that was traveling on Valley Forge Road.
The two occupants of the Chevrolet were killed.
The three people who were in the GMC were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be nonlife-threatening, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.
Check back for updates.
