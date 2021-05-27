Two pedestrians were killed Thursday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, said Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
The crash happened at the intersection of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway, Vest said. Crews were called to the scene before 1:15 p.m.
Two vehicles crashed, resulting in one vehicle striking two pedestrians on the sidewalk, Vest said, and both pedestrians sustained fatal injuries during the crash.
The southbound lanes of Kings Highway near 67th Avenue North are closed until further notice.
As of 3 p.m., about 10 police vehicles were on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
