Myrtle Beach police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.
Cpl. Tom Vest said authorities responded to Cook Out at 1800 N. Kings Highway around 1 a.m. Friday after shots were reported.
Police found two people with injuries; they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Vest said the person who fired shots fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
