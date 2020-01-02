The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested two 31-year-old men in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in Myrtle Beach.
Deangelo Alston of Myrtle Beach and Terry Beaufort of Kingstree both face murder charges, according to a news release from the MBPD.
“A tremendous amount of work was completed in a very short amount of time,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners as well as our community to seek out those individuals who wish to do our community harm and bring them to justice.”
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kings Highway.
Quashaun Bromell died at Grand Strand Medical Center of injuries he sustained in the incident, authorities said. An arrest warrant said the 23-year-old Myrtle Beach man was shot in the head.
Authorities found him in a vehicle stopped in the road. Police believe the shooting happened inside the car and that two males fled from the scene. One other occupant of the vehicle was not hurt, police said.
The warrant said that surveillance footage captured from a nearby gas station showed Bromell, the two suspects and a witness entering the car shortly before the shooting.
Alston and Beaufort "worked in concert to commit the offense of murder with malice aforethought," the warrant said.
During a brief appearance in Myrtle Beach municipal court, Beaufort told the city's chief judge Jennifer Wilson that he is unemployed. A circuit judge will determine if bond is set.
"We wish to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the US Marshall [sic] and FBI task forces, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case," the MBPD's release said.
