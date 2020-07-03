Two people are in police custody in connection with a carjacking early Friday morning in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
A person arrived at the Caribbean Resort at 3000 N. Ocean Blvd. around 1 a.m. and was approached by two men who had followed him in a gray sedan, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
"They showed a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s car," the release said.
The two men left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, and the gray sedan also left the area. The victim was not hurt in the incident.
The MBPD gave a description of the vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies. The Horry County Police Department located the victim’s vehicle, and police said the driver tried to elude officers.
The vehicle wrecked outside Aynor. Both men were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for their injuries.
A handgun police suspect was used in the robbery was recovered at the scene of the crash.
One of the two people in custody is from Laurens and the other is from Simpsonville. Police said they will be identified after formal charges are made.
