A fight at Coastal Grand Mall left two people injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MBPD Cpl. Tom Vest said authorities responded to the food court area after receiving a call about a fight. He said the two people who were injured are both receiving treatment.
Few details about what happened have been released, but authorities said they are investigating the case as a shooting. At 5 p.m., police continued to search the area for those involved who fled the scene before officers arrived. They said they were also looking for a small black four-door sedan, though they did not have a make or model of the vehicle.
There was a heavy police presence near the Cinemark movie theater where officers had cordoned off an entrance and taped off part of the parking lot.
Andrea Kassetas had been shopping for an outfit for her son when she went outside to her car and saw the commotion.
"It was just kind of scary," she said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
