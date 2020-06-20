Two people died from drowning in separate incidents along the Grand Strand coast on Friday, authorities said.
Authorities suspect each of them was caught in a rip current while swimming in the ocean, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Franklin Morris, 52, of the Jacksonville, Florida, area was pulled from the ocean near 16th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Morris was pronounced at Grand Strand Medical Center at 1:50 p.m. Myrtle Beach police are investigating the case.
Fowler said 71-year-old Allan Eschner of the Surfside Beach area had been swimming in the ocean in the Garden City Beach area. Eschner was pronounced dead at a South Strand hospital at 2:08 p.m. Horry County police are investigating that incident.
