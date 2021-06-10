Two people died after a shooting in Myrtle Beach Thursday night, city police spokesman Tom Vest confirmed.
Officers were called to the shooting on Willoughby Lane around 8:15 p.m., Vest said. Willoughby Lane is off 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found two people with "severe injuries," Vest said. Just after 11 p.m., Vest said those people did not survive.
Vest added that there is no danger to the public at this time.
The names of those killed will not be released until their next of kin has been notified by the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Check back for updates.
