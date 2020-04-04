Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the wreck happened around 5:45 a.m.
A 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Nichols Highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Lee said one occupant was ejected and another occupant was trapped due to the crash. Both of them died in the wreck. Neither of them were wearing seat belts.
The Horry County coroner's office has not released the names of the two people who died.
Check back for updates.
There are serious injuries at a vehicle vs. tree accident in the area of Gerald Drive and S. Nichols Highway.Please avoid the area as #HCFR crews and @SCDPS_PIO work this scene.The call was dispatched at 5:49 a.m. pic.twitter.com/duIynvvqyQ— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.