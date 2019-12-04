Two people are facing drug charges following a drug investigation conducted last week by the Horry County Police Department.
On Nov. 27, the agency's Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into 32-year-old Tiraek Nesmith, who was "reported to be a 'one-stop shop' for the sale of illegal narcotics in the Conway area," according to an HCPD news release.
Officers began a period of surveillance and gathered intel, and "multiple drug transactions undertaken by Nesmith were witnessed," the release said.
A police dog handler and HCPD K9 Gass were called to make contact with Nesmith and his wife, 33-year-old Lynn Waterman. K9 Gass gave a positive alert for drugs. Police did an interview and Nesmith’s car was searched.
The search resulted in the seizure of two bundles of heroin, 9.3 grams of crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills and Suboxone, the release said.
Some of the drugs were found in a false-bottomed gum container in the car. Nesmith and Waterman were taken into custody.
Nesmith has been charged with trafficking heroin, possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and a drug possession count.
Waterman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
