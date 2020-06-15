McKinley Grace Thompson and Taylor Wall have been attached at the hip since fifth grade, and that doesn’t show any signs of changing.
“From the second I met her, she’s been my sidekick,” Thompson said.
The two best friends managed to finish their senior year at Conway Christian School together at the top of their class, and plan to move on to Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s nursing program in the fall together with the exact same class schedules.
Thompson is the daughter of Nicole Hembree and Greg Thompson, and Wall is the daughter of Jennifer Altman and Nathan (Erwin) Wall.
Both girls hope to continue on to Coastal Carolina University to work toward their bachelor’s degrees in nursing.
“These girls are strong academically. Their grades and GPA stack up against all the others,” said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman.
Hyman says HGTC’s Student Affairs department had never heard of a situation like this one, where two students purposely signed up for all of the same classes and same path through higher education.
Thompson finished her senior year as the CCS valedictorian, with Wall following up as salutatorian, but both say it was never a competition for the top slot.
“Honestly no, we never really competed. We helped each other through a lot of stuff,” Wall said.
Thompson agreed.
“I wouldn’t say there was ever competition, we just really supported each other…we did assignments together and helped each other succeed…,” Thompson said.
Thompson said they met when Wall moved to CCS during their fifth-grade year. Something clicked, and they’ve been best friends ever since.
They said eventually they will probably live together, but not this year when they both plan to live at home and commute to school.
Wall lives in Johnsonville, so Thompson said Wall will probably stay with her sometime to cut down on her commute.
“We’re very family-oriented, all our family is here in this area,” Thompson said.
It was just luck that they managed to get into the same classes. Thompson had already registered when they realized that because they do so well working together, they should probably try to be in the same classes again.
“We’ve been in class together so long, we help each other out. It’s what we’re used to,” Thompson said.
Wall said she looks forward to starting her new schedule and new path in life with her best friend beside her.
“It’s very comforting. We’re both nervous with new people and atmospheres, and it makes me feel better she’ll be there with me,” Wall said.
