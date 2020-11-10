PLEASE NOTE CORRECTION: The Aynor Elementary Veterans Day Parade will be postponed until Nov 18 at 10 a.m. due to projected inclement weather.
Connie Christy, a teacher at Aynor Elementary School, is disappointed that the school won’t be able to do its usual Veteran’s Day celebration.
“It’s one of my favorite things of the year,” Christy said, saying usually up to about 80 people would be in attendance.
In their usual celebration, she said they had a fundraiser for a local charity that puts service dogs in the hands of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, including a demonstration from the dogs, as well as various music presentations.
This year will look a little bit different due to COVID-19, and due to inclement weather, festivities will be taking place on November 18 at 10 a.m. instead of on the true Veterans Day this Wednesday.
Last year, the district improved the driving loop in front of the school so that cars do not spill out onto Jordanville Road and impede traffic, and that new loop will be the site of this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade.
Christy is inviting any local veterans and those currently serving to come and be a part of the morning.
“We try to do things special,” Christy said.
Veterans will line up in their cars on the parking lot loop, and students will be outside, socially distanced and waving flags and other signs. Christy said there will be music, and a police car and fire truck will lead the parade.
Later this week on Friday, Nov. 13, Aynor Middle School on Frye Road plans to celebrate veterans and their service from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. with a parade, too.
As veterans and visitors turn into the school, they will be greeted by socially-distanced chorus groups from all three grades, according to Leanne Altman, chorus director at the school.
Students and faculty will be lined up with posters and banners set up to thank the veterans for their service.
“We want our veterans to know how much we appreciate them. Our students are using their talents not just to perform for our veterans, but to also show them our admiration and thanks for all they have done for our country,” Altman said, noting that the community is invited to come and drive through to enjoy the event.
