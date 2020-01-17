Two Horry County men accused of distributing multiple files of child pornography were arrested this week, according to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Tristan Thomas Logan Macgyver Alexander Kirk-Frost, 30, of Murrells Inlet and 58-year-old Kevin Blank of Myrtle Beach were taken into custody on Tuesday.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, and the Coastal Carolina Police Department assisted with the investigations.
Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the two suspects.
Investigators say both men distributed multiple files of child pornography, according to the release.
Kirk-Frost is also suspected of possessing multiple files of child pornography.
Authorities charged Kirk-Frost with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Blank faces charges of seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the cases.
Kirk-Frost and Blank both remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
