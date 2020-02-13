Police arrested two Conway men following a carjacking in Conway and car chase that started in Myrtle Beach last week.
On Feb. 5, Conway Police Department officers were called to the 700 block of Rufus Street for a carjacking call, according to the agency.
The victim said he was in his car in his driveway when a person pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car.
The victim’s car was later involved in a car chase that began in Myrtle Beach.
Detectives were able to identify and charge two suspects with the carjacking.
Authorities charged Tyrek Dashawn Chestnut and George Edmonds Tre Richardson with carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Both men remained jailed at the time of this report.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CPD's Investigative Division at 843-248-1790.
