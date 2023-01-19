Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a person who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry.

The name of the victim has not been released as of Thursday.

Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, was arrested Monday and faces five drug-related charges, one obstruction of justice charge and accessory after the fact to a felony. She is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and has a $10,000 bond for the obstruction of justice charge and five $15,000 bonds for the drug-related charges. Bond has not been set for her accessory charge.

Jonathan Watts of Myrtle Beach was arrested Wednesday and charged with 2nd degree assault and battery by a mob charge. His bond was set at $25,000 and he remains incarcerated Thursday.

Police have not said whether the pair are related.

Law enforcement said there was also an assault in relation to this case.

No further information is available about the three juveniles who will be held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.