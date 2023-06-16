About 70 people had voted at Whittemore Park Middle School in the Racepath 2 precinct Tuesday by a little after 3 p.m. as people gathered across the street under fluttering leaves, chatting, cooking and giving away fish sandwiches.
Melvin Brown, one of five candidates on the ballot, said he bought enough fish for about 75 people, but that was quickly eaten.
He went back and bought the same amount a second time. That was it, he said. If they ran out again he wasn’t going to get more.
Instead he intended to go around to some other precincts and check how the vote was going.
At the Mary Thompson Center at shortly after 1 p.m., only 26 people had cast their ballots, but Cameron Lambert was still enjoying the day.
This was her fourth election as a poll watcher, a job she likes and still liked Tuesday despite the low turnout.
“It’s not steady,” she said of the voting. “I wish more people would come.”
Typically she said, most people turn out first thing in the morning, at lunchtime and after five o’clock.
“It’s very slow,” she said Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s ever been this slow.”
Fellow poll worker Julie Miles, who has been tending polls since President Obama was elected, was also aware of how slow the voting was going.
She likened the slow voting day to runoff races that she thinks typically have fewer voters.
“If it gets any slower in a runoff, we’re just going to come here to sleep,” she said.
Miles said some of the voters complained that they didn’t know there was an election Tuesday and others complained that they didn’t know where to vote.
She understood some of the confusion about knowing where to vote saying that some precinct’s polling places had changed in several recent elections. North Conway 1 was one of them, she said.
Over at Conway Elementary School (North Conway 2 precinct) at about 2 p.m., only about 45 voters had turned out.
One of the neighbors, who did vote was Barbara Whitley, who was quick to say she cast her ballot for April O’Leary because she was impressed that O’Leary went door-to-door in her neighborhood. She also likes O’Leary’s ideas about controlling flooding and protecting Conway and its environment.
She added that she also likes Autry Benton saying he’s a wonderful young man and would be a worthy council member as well.
Blake Hendrick, a Conway native, also stopped to talk as he left CES saying he came to vote because he had moved back to Conway only recently.
“I wanted to keep Conway the way it was,” he said.
He also said he likes Conway values and wants to keep them the same.
At WPMS, Jim Licurgo Sr. pronounced the day’s vote slow.
“They’re (voters) just saying they didn’t know there was an election today.”
His wife, and precinct clerk Marcia Licurgo, said she has noticed that local elections typically draw a lighter turnout than something like a presidential election.
As for Tuesday’s vote, she thought the turnout was pretty typical for a local election.
Jim Licurgo also thought that having only one item on the ballot had kept some people away and the dividing of some precincts also had some people confused.
The Jamestown precinct covers a much larger land area now, he said.
The couple noted that while they usually have voters casting ballots as soon as the voting begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday they didn’t have their first six voters until 8 a.m.
Ronald Phillips, who was enjoying his free fish sandwich, said he voted for Brown because he thinks they need some young, innovative people on council to keep it vital to this society.
He also pointed out that young people have a lot of energy.
Issues that he is most interested in are the city’s collaboration with Smith-Jones and the old Whittemore Elementary School.
Also, he said, ”There are some streets that need to be paved and storm water discharge needs improvement.
He pointed out that Brown lives very close to the site of Tuesday’s fish fry.
“He’s a good young man,” he said.
Brown said he was depending on the 150 early voters to give him the final totals he needed.
