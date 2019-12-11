Mary Ann Willis grew up here, moved away for 44 years and is back home. And she’s hoping for changes.
“I grew up in Booker T. Washington, back when it was The Hill,” she said. “We had fields and playgrounds and places for the kids to go after school. The kids would come home, do their homework and go right outside to play. Now the fields are, what, an apartment? They aren’t there anymore.
“The city grew up around the residents and there’s nothing for the locals.”
Willis and about 20 others participated in a public input session on Myrtle Beach’s 10-year master plan update for the parks, recreation and sports tourism department. The meeting, held last Wednesday night at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center near The Market Common, was led by Clemson University’s Bob Brookover.
Brookover explained the purpose of the meeting was to give residents a chance to say what they want to see in the city’s recreation department. His team will compile the comments with the results of an online survey to form recommendations to present to city staff and eventually to the city council within the next month.
When asked where the 20 residents lived at the public meeting, all indicated they currently live in and around The Market Common.
Most said they were not aware of the online survey Brookover said received 1,200 responses.
Willis retired and returned to the city, but now lives in The Market Common area.
“It’s different down here in The Market Common, but the city I grew up in is the same. Go between (Mr.) Joe White (Avenue) and 21st (Avenue North) and it’s the same. It’s the same town I left 44 years ago,” she said. “We get anything we want in Market Common, but they need to give it to other parts of the city, the kids that can’t afford to come here or join the recreation centers.”
Brookover said her comment about having the parks placed equally around the city will be included in the discussions for the new master plan.
Mike Snow, a 15-year city resident, said the city should look to engage locals in not only organized sports, but alternative exercise such as kayaking and standup paddleboards. He said there are several places to learn to kayak and paddleboard, but it’s privately-run businesses geared to tourists.
“Myrtle Beach is good for retirees and vacationers, but what else is there?” Snow asked.
Carl Cherebin, a retiree from New York, hoped the city would focus on establishing a center for children to learn robotics in addition to music education.
“That’s powerful,” he said. “Think of the possibilities if we had a robotics center? Science and robotics and music are powerful.”
Cherebin retired from Scientific American Magazine and cited an article describing remote labs for children in Africa who developed a way to grow grass in a village used primarily for raising chickens.
“There are grants available for STEM or STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) we could use,” he said. “If other people heard we had a STEAM center, imagine.”
Others at the meeting imagined more pickleball courts, a public swimming pool on the south end of the beach, more classrooms and more tennis courts.
Brookover had spoken to the Myrtle Beach City Council earlier in the day, saying not only would the recommendations include what the residents want, but it would also have notes on potential economic benefits for the city.
He said the city with 32,000 residents has robust parks and recreation facilities that compare to larger municipal areas primarily because of the influx of tourism dollars. He added that balancing the needs of the visitors and the locals is a constant challenge for cities such as Myrtle Beach.
Councilman Phil Render asked why Myrtle Beach’s main sports tourism competition seems to be Rock Hill when “we have the blue Atlantic?”
Brookover, smiling, said Rock Hill opened the market for sports tourism with softball fields and has continued to grow.
“You know what they say, ‘It’s better to be first than it is to be better.’” Brookover said. “Y’all are, obviously, more than holding your own though.”
The city’s parks, recreation and sports tourism isn’t just pools, pickleball and fields, he reminded the group last Wednesday night.
The department includes Ashley Booth Field, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, the Grand Park and Ned Donkle field complexes and four recreation centers (Crabtree, Pepper Geddings, Mary C. Canty and General Robert H. Reed).
The department also includes Chapin Memorial Library, the Myrtle Beach Colored School and Education Center, the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, the two Barc Parc areas, Myrtle’s Market and Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Several people who attended the meeting asked about events and finding information on the events.
The city provides a list of events for each month at cityofmyrtlebeach.com/events that includes what is happening at the library, recreation centers and festivals.
Brookover said he hopes to have the recommendations to the city council soon. From there, the council would review, discuss funding and open the floor for public comment before voting on the master plan update.
Horry County Council is currently considering privatizing the management of its recreation facilities. Brookover said that is not being discussed in the city.
