A new annual state record was set in 2021 for the number of firearms discovered in travelers' carry-on luggage in South Carolina, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in a release Tuesday.
TSA officers at South Carolina airports discovered a total of 72 firearms, 13 from Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to the release. The number of firearms discovered across the state is up from 41 in 2020, while the number of firearms discovered at MYR is up from nine.
Charleston International Airport had the most firearms discovered in 2021 with 30. Authorities found 17 firearms at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in 2021.
"Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints," the release said.
Nationwide, the most firearms were discovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport checkpoints with 507 firearms caught by TSA in 2021, the release said.
Across the country, nearly 6,000 firearms were discovered in 2021. That's an increase of 54.5% from 2020, which saw 3,257 firearms discovered at airports across the country.
According to TSA, there was an 81% increase in people screened at airports across the country - from 324 million in 2020 to 585 million last year. In South Carolina, there was a 114% increase in passengers screened as the state's six commercial airports screened roughly 5.56 million people in 2021.
With 5,972 firearms discovered nationwide in 2021, there was a firearm detected for every 97,999 passengers, according to the release. TSA reported the rate to be even higher in South Carolina with a firearm discovered every 77,315 passengers screened.
According to 49 C.F.R. Section 1540.111(a) of the Transportation Security Regulations (TSR), a passenger may not have a weapon, explosive or incendiary on or about their person or accessible property when performance has begun of the inspection of them or their accessible property before entering a sterile area, or before boarding an aircraft.
Along with potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis, according to the release. The firearm being loaded as well as whether there was accessible ammunition are a few factors the TSA uses when determining the civil penalty amount, which can be up to a maximum of $13,900 per violation.
Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, according to the release, adding any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
TSA recommends passengers go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. The release encouraged passengers to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws prior to traveling while also recommending travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.
