Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring tornado threats to the Myrtle Beach area and has caused some Veteran's Day events to be postponed.
Nicole is currently around the west coast of Florida and nearing the Gulf of Mexico but the storm is not projected to arrive in the western Carolinas until as late as Friday evening.
Meteorologist Jordan Baker with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina said that Nicole has the potential to bring tornadoes our way after sunset tonight until tomorrow morning.
"The main thing we're concerned about at this point is still isolated tornadoes or the potential for isolated tornadoes," he said. "Looks like we have some potential for some tornadoes or waterspouts moving offshore."
Baker also said the area may see some sunshine on Friday between storm clouds but that tropical storm weather is still expected into the mid afternoon on Friday.
Nicole does not currently pose any threat of becoming a hurricane as it makes its way to the Carolinas, though it was a weak hurricane when it first hit Florida but it then quickly weakened, Baker said.
The Myrtle Beach area roads are not predicted to be hazardous other than some "drops in visibility from the heavier rainfall," Baker added.
Veteran's Day Cancellations
The Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament at Pelicans Ballpark scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Saturday, February 25, 2023.
The Town of Surfside Beach will host its Veterans Day event inside at the civic center at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
The Veteran's Day ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center has been moved indoors to ballroom ABC and will begin at 11 a.m.
The Veteran's Day ceremony at Coastal Carolina University has been moved to Jan. 12.
