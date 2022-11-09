Horry County can expect to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole late Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
As of Wednesday morning, the storm is approaching Florida’s east coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before turning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm will gradually weaken as it turns northeast, the weather service predicts.
Locally, Nicole is predicted to bring “minor impacts” to the region, with an increased tornado threat late Thursday and continuing into Friday, as well as brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding. The storm will "move very quickly" across the Southeast.
“Nicole is expected to move rapidly across the western Carolinas which will limit the duration of any impacts and conditions are expected to improve during Friday night,” a NWS Wilmington brief states.
Forecasters also caution hazardous maritime conditions. A high surf advisory is in effect until Saturday for coastal Horry County.
Wind gusts as high at 28 mph are possible Thursday and up to 32 mph on Friday, forecasters say.
The area may begin to see showers as early as Wednesday night, and chances of rainfall will increase by Thursday, the NWS forecast states. Higher chances of rainfall are expected to continue Friday.
By Saturday, forecasters predict a mostly sunny day.
